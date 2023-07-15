Watch CBS News
Body of missing man from the Netherlands recovered from New Melones Reservoir

CALAVERAS COUNTY – Authorities say they have recovered the body of a man from Europe who drowned at the New Melones Reservoir last month.

Sina Maleki, a 39-year-old resident of the Netherlands, went missing at the reservoir back on June 14. He was visiting family in Calaveras County at the time.

Search crews went out to look for Maleki just after he was reported missing but couldn't locate him.

Since then, dive teams have been out on the water using specialized equipment and techniques.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said crews located Maleki's body on Monday and recovered it. Ralston Underwater Search and Recovery Team, a private organization with specialized sonar and other equipment, helped find Maleki's body. 

First published on July 14, 2023 / 8:38 PM

