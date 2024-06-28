Body of man last seen falling over California waterfall recovered

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – The body of a 38-year-old man who was last seen falling over a waterfall in Tuolumne County over the weekend has been located by an independent diver, the sheriff's office said.

Gabriel Castaneda was reported missing near Cleo's Bath on Sunday morning.

He was hiking near the upper portion with friends when he slipped on the rocks and fell into a portion of the turbulent water above the waterfall. He was then last seen going over the waterfall.

Deputies said on Tuesday that the water conditions were too dangerous for search and rescue divers and there was no sign of Castaneda.

On Thursday, the independent diver found Castaneda's body in a pool downriver from Cleo's Bath.

The sheriff's office issued a reminder to use caution around swift water and near waterfalls as they are even more dangerous during the spring and early summer due to snow melt.