Body found at Central Park in Davis; investigation underway

DAVIS -- A body was found in Central Park in Davis on Thursday morning, according to Davis Police Department.

Officers received a report of a dead body in the park, and upon arrival, confirmed that a deceased person was in the park.

An investigation is underway, but no additional details are available at this time regarding the death or the victim. Police urge drivers and cyclists to avoid the area 4th and C streets, which are closed due to police activity.

This is a developing story.