Body cam video released of deadly Elk Grove police shooting after pursuit

ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department has released body camera footage of police shooting and killing a driver they said shot at them during a car chase earlier this month.

The pursuit began on Feb. 1 when officers tried to stop the driver of a Ford Explorer without a license plate near Auberry Drive and Spenglar Drive around 11:45 p.m.

Police said the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Jonnie Bartholomew, took off, initiating a police chase around the neighborhood near Florin High School.

The video shows the vehicle parking in Glen Ivy Court, just off Cavendish Way, before the driver took off from officers again, narrowly making it through two officers parked at the entrance of the cul-de-sac.

Police said Bartholomew eventually fired at an officer along Elise Avenue near Cottonwood Lane. As Bartholomew got closer to Norman Waters Park, police said he fired more shots, including one round that struck a Sacramento County deputy's vehicle.

Bartholomew continued driving away, but the pursuit eventually ended when Bartholomew made a U-turn on Lemon Hill Avenue at 69th Street and an officer crashed into the Explorer.

Police said Bartholomew tried to drive forward but crashed into another police vehicle. Officers said they gave Bartholomew commands to not move and put his hands up. This is when two police officers fired their weapons, police said

Bartholomew was removed from the vehicle and medical aid was provided, police said. But Bartholomew died at the scene.

A handgun fell to the ground when officers pulled Bartholomew out of the vehicle, police said.

Police said Bartholomew fired at least three shots at officers and deputies and rammed into two police vehicles during the pursuit.

A passenger in the vehicle was unharmed and detained at the scene.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office is conducting an independent review of the incident.

The video containing the body camera footage released is on YouTube. Viewer discretion is advised.