Elk Grove police say officers killed driver who shot at them during car chase

Elk Grove police said officers killed a driver who shot at them during a car chase early Sunday morning.

The car chase began before midnight just north of the city, police said.

During the chase, police said the driver opened fire and struck a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy vehicle.

Officers pursued the driver to 69th Street and Lemon Hill Avenue in Sacramento. Officers then shot and killed the driver, police said.

Elk Grove police did not say how the car chase began and have not released the identity of the driver.

No officers or deputies were injured.