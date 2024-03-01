Body cam released, armed suspect identified in Modesto police shooting last month

MODESTO - Officers have identified an armed suspect and released video of an incident that led to police shooting the suspect in Modesto last month. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police said an officer pulled over a vehicle at about 10 a.m. on February 13 at the intersection of Paradise Road and S. Martin Luther King Drive.

The driver, a woman, and her passenger, later identified as 41-year-old Mark Coke Jr, were contacted by the officer.

The driver provided her identification while Coke verbally identified himself. Police said the officer called for backup as he verified their identity.

Police said the identification that came back on the name Coke provided was determined not to be his and someone on searchable probation.

The backup officer arrived and the driver was asked to step out of the vehicle. Officers attempted to learn Coke's identity from the driver.

The two officers asked Coke to step out of the vehicle but they said he appeared to be searching for something and refused to lift his left hand.

As an officer attempted to control Coke's arm, police said Coke pointed a gun toward the officers' direction.

This is when police said the officers fired their guns towards the car as they backed away. They said one officer deployed his taser before transitioning to his gun.

Officers waited for additional help, including a ballistic shield, before approaching Coke.

They then recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger and provided medical aid.

Police said Coke will be charged with attempted murder of a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and an outstanding domestic violence warrant.