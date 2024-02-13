Watch CBS News
Armed suspect shot by officers in Modesto during traffic stop, police say

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO – An investigation is underway in Modesto after officers shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

Modesto police said, just before 1 a.m., two officers had pulled over a suspect near Paradise Road and S. Martin Luther King Drive. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop has not been disclosed.

The suspect was shot by officers during the incident, Modesto police confirmed.

A gun that police said the suspect had was recovered at the scene.

No officers were hurt in the incident, police noted. The suspect has been taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Traffic impacts continued through the early morning hours near Paradise Road and S. Martin Luther King Drive. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 6:25 AM PST

