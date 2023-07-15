Boarded-up Garfield Avenue building catches fire Saturday morning

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters extinguished a commercial fire Saturday morning in a boarded-up building on Garfield Avenue in the Foothill Farms area.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said crews were dispatched at roughly 6:15 a.m. to a working commercial fire in the 5700 block of Garfield Avenue. Firefighters forced entry into the building and extinguished the fire. Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire, although it is possibly occupied by homeless people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.