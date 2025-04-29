Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter invests $6,000 in gardens at local schools

YUBA CITY — In Yuba and Sutter counties, $6,000 is being invested into local schools to create and sustain campus gardens to give students hands-on experience.

It's part of a larger effort, with three local schools receiving grant funding from the Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter. Nine schools applied for the funding.

South Lindhurst High School, Barry Elementary School and Yuba City High School are the grant recipients — each receiving $2,000 to jumpstart their projects.

"As they grow and mature, they'll take that experience home to their own families," Judy Brogden, with Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter, said of students. "Maybe they'll plant their own garden in their own house."

Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter says gardening alone takes care of five out of their nine ideals for leading a healthy life. And they want to invest in the local youth.

"They're our future farmers, and farmers that are taking over family businesses, which you don't see a lot in the metropolitan areas," Brogden said.

South Lindhurst High is an alternative school for students who might not thrive in a traditional, comprehensive learning environment. Giving them a hands-on program like a garden is a game-changer.

"We're going to be planting seeds and growing things. They're going to be able to taste what a real tomato tastes like," Brogden said.

South Lindhurst Principal David Jones says they plan to incorporate daily science lessons into maintaining the garden, while also involving family and community members.

"Kids connect with different things," Principal Jones said. "It's just about adding layers to give them opportunity and hope."

The next school to receive a check from Blue Zones is Barry Elementary School.