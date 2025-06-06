Blue Diamond Growers to close historic Sacramento plant, shift operations to Central Valley

The Blue Diamond Growers facility will be winding down operations and leaving its historic midtown Sacramento plant, the company announced Friday.

About 600 workers will be impacted by the closure, according to Blue Diamond.

In a statement from Blue Diamond Growers CEO Kai Bockmann, the challenges of running a plant from a historic facility were among the reasons cited for the impending closure.

"Our Sacramento team's work ethic and incredible drive have enabled us to build Blue Diamond into what it is today," Bockmann stated. "However, the challenges of running a plant from these historical buildings has become too costly and inefficient."

Blue Diamond said the move will start later in 2025 when about 10% of the Sacramento plan employees are expected to exit.

Most of Blue Diamond's operations will be transferred to the company's plants in Turlock and Salida. Blue Diamond stated that they'll be offering some workers the opportunity to work at the other facilities.

Blue Diamond noted that their corporate headquarters will be remaining in Sacramento.

Down the line, Blue Diamond noted that they will be looking at selling the more than 50-acre Sacramento property.