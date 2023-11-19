"It was so loud": Burglary in Tracy leads to officer-involved shooting

TRACY - Three Tracy police officers are on administrative leave for firing their weapons at burglary suspects, sending one to the hospital who is in critical but stable condition.

It happened in a large industrial area in the 6000 block of Hopkins Road at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Tracy Police said three men and one woman were breaking into the Best Buy Warehouse trailers. When they arrived on scene, they ran after at least two of the suspects.

Sergeant Michael Richards with the Tracy Police Department said the three officers who responded to the burglary fired at the suspects, hitting one of the male suspects multiple times.

"God bless his soul and everything, but I hoped that they learned their lesson," said private security guard Ramona Perez who was patrolling the area when it happened.

He could not say if the suspects were trying to drive off in their car that ended up with a blown-out window, shattered windshield and nearly 20 bullet holes on the driver's side door.

"It was so loud," said Perez. "I just heard what sounded like a machine gun or something."

Police are still investigating if any of the suspects were armed or using their car as a weapon.

"We believe they made it back to the car, but what transpired after that is what we are looking into," said Sgt. Richards.

The investigators are reviewing body camera video from the confrontation to get a clearer picture of what happened.

The suspect's car was a key piece of evidence in the investigation. It was towed from the scene just before 5 p.m. Sunday when the crime scene investigators pulled down the caution tape.

"The holidays are coming, Best Buy is one of the places with a lot of electronics," said Perez.

Besides street racers, Perez said she has not run into much trouble while patrolling until now.

"I think this is just the beginning, people are so fearless now they don't care about anything," Perez said.

Two men and one woman are in custody, but one of the suspects is still on the loose. Police do not have much description of him besides he was in dark clothing and they do not believe he is a threat to the public.

Both the California Department of Justice and the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

"We try to respond quickly and arrest people without any kind of force, but obviously this time something happened that caused it to escalate it to that," said Sgt. Richards.