Police: Officers fire shots at burglary suspects after chase in Tracy, 1 suspect wounded

TRACY - Police shot a suspect who they say took off running from officers after they responded to a burglary call at a Best Buy Warehouse in Tracy early Sunday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Best Buy Warehouse on the 6000 block of Hopkins Road after receiving a report that multiple suspects were breaking into trailers at the warehouse.

At least two suspects were on the property and took off from running from officers, police said.

"Shortly after confronting the suspects, an officer-involved shooting occurred," the Tracy Police Department said in a news release.

Police said three officers responded to the scene and fired shots at the suspects.

One suspect was shot multiple times, police said. He received medical treatment at the scene and was rushed to the hospital, police said. He is in critical but stable condition.

Police said they are investigating if the suspects were armed.

Two suspects were detained and a fourth suspect, who police said was a man wearing all black, was able to escape. Officers are working to identify the suspect and believe there is no risk to the community.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Tracy Police Department's general investigation unit is working to identify the fourth suspect, while the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office and California Department of Justice will be investigating the shooting.