Northern California coast still under tsunami advisory; Bay Area sees limited impacts from waves
The Bay Area and much of the Northern California coast remain under a Tsunami Advisory as of Wednesday morning after the massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake sent waves across the Pacific.
Tsunami warnings were issued for Hawaii, Japan and the U.S. West Coast after the earthquake struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East overnight.
As of Wednesday morning, most warnings had now been downgraded.
For the Bay Area, which was under a warning, officials say tsunami impacts have been limited.
Which parts of the Northern California coast remain under tsunami warnings?
As of Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, only a stretch of coastline from Crescent City to the Oregon border remains under a Tsunami Warning.
From Crescent City down through the San Francisco Bay Area, including to Monterey Bay, NWS shows that warnings have now been downgraded to a Tsunami Advisory.
NWS says the advisory will be in effect until further notice.
While the warnings have been downgraded, an advisory still means that people should stay out of the water and away from beaches and waterways.
Experts have warned that the effects of the 8.8 earthquake may linger through Wednesday.