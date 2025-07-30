Northern California coast still under tsunami advisory; Bay Area sees limited impacts from waves

The Bay Area and much of the Northern California coast remain under a Tsunami Advisory as of Wednesday morning after the massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake sent waves across the Pacific.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Hawaii, Japan and the U.S. West Coast after the earthquake struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East overnight.

As of Wednesday morning, most warnings had now been downgraded.

For the Bay Area, which was under a warning, officials say tsunami impacts have been limited.

San Francisco has seen limited impacts from tsunami waves overnight. We’re not anticipating morning commutes to be significantly affected at this time.



San Francisco remains under Tsunami Advisory, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available. Please continue… — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) July 30, 2025

Which parts of the Northern California coast remain under tsunami warnings?

As of Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, only a stretch of coastline from Crescent City to the Oregon border remains under a Tsunami Warning.

From Crescent City down through the San Francisco Bay Area, including to Monterey Bay, NWS shows that warnings have now been downgraded to a Tsunami Advisory.

Crescent City, CA continues to experience tsunami waves of 2-3 ft. This stretch of the CA coast remains under a tsunami warning while the rest of the CA coast remains under tsunami advisory. pic.twitter.com/DdtDCYvswf — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) July 30, 2025

NWS says the advisory will be in effect until further notice.

While the warnings have been downgraded, an advisory still means that people should stay out of the water and away from beaches and waterways.

Experts have warned that the effects of the 8.8 earthquake may linger through Wednesday.