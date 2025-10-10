Banana Ball is coming back to West Sacramento in 2026 at Sutter Health Park

The virally popular baseball entertainment showcase known as Banana Ball is set to return to West Sacramento next year.

Now fielding a small group of teams, the Banana Ball Championship League will be playing a 60-game tour that sets off in April 2026. A Banana Bowl Championship is also scheduled for October.

Banana Ball teams will be barnstorming both major and minor league fields across the country for the tour.

Come March 20 and 21, the Party Animals will be taking on the Texas Tailgaters at Sutter Health Park.

Fans interested in tickets are urged to sign up for the Banana Ball ticket lottery list by Oct. 31. A random drawing will then be held to decide on who will get the chance to buy tickets.

Popularized by the Savannah Bananas, Banana Ball games have become hot tickets across the country. The games are a frenetic take on traditional baseball games, featuring players in choreographed dances and heavy audience participation.

Banana Ball last made an appearance at Sutter Health Park in 2024 with three sold-out Savannah Banana games.