Sacramento fans go "bananas" for sold-out Savannah Bananas game at Sutter Health Park

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Fans at Sutter Health Park went bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S for the first of three sold-oud Savannah Bananas games.

Banana Ball is dubbed the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball where players perform choreographed dances in between the baseball.

Three games at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento became the hottest ticket in town. The sell-out crowds will be the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th for the stadium that had its first sell-out for the exhibition game of the San Francisco Giants versus the Sacramento River Cats.

The sold-out crowds in West Sacramento led CBS13 to ask, is it a dress rehearsal ahead of the A's arrival?

Brittney Nizuk, Vice President of Facilities and Events for the River Cats, told CBS13 the team is focused on right now: the 2024 River Cats season and the Savannah Bananas' three-day homestand.

"We're always talking, to have a sold-out crowd, we're always preparing regardless if we have that," said Nizuk, "It makes it exciting, the whole community is out here to support Sutter Health Park and Savannah Bananas and we are just thrilled to be here."

Nizuk said that on sell-out nights they staff the park as much as they can. Then, after every event, debrief as a team to talk about wins and ways to improve.

Fans told CBS13 the sell-out proved that Sacramento is a baseball town and can show up in numbers.