Driver pulled over in California had baby monkey in his Rolls-Royce, highway patrol says

MADERA COUNTY – A baby spider monkey that was seized during a traffic stop along a Central California highway earlier this week is now in the care of the Oakland Zoo.

California Highway Patrol said the animal was discovered after Madera-area officers pulled over a Rolls Royce on northbound Highway 99.

Officers allege the driver was speeding and under the influence when they pulled him over. Marijuana for sale was allegedly found in the vehicle – along with an exotic animal.

The car that was pulled over and the monkey that was found inside. CHP Madera

The animal, a spider monkey, was dressed in a onesie when it was found. Authorities believed that the monkey was just a month old.

Animal control officers took the monkey, which is illegal to own as a pet in California. The driver – whose name has not been released by CHP – was arrested for possession of an exotic animal, among other charges.

On Thursday, CHP revealed that the Oakland Zoo had now taken in the monkey.

It's unclear exactly how the monkey came into the possession of the suspect.