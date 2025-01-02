Watch CBS News
California

Driver pulled over in California had baby monkey in his Rolls-Royce, highway patrol says

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MADERA COUNTY – A baby spider monkey that was seized during a traffic stop along a Central California highway earlier this week is now in the care of the Oakland Zoo.

California Highway Patrol said the animal was discovered after Madera-area officers pulled over a Rolls Royce on northbound Highway 99.

Officers allege the driver was speeding and under the influence when they pulled him over. Marijuana for sale was allegedly found in the vehicle – along with an exotic animal.

rolls-royce-monkey.jpg
The car that was pulled over and the monkey that was found inside.  CHP Madera

The animal, a spider monkey, was dressed in a onesie when it was found. Authorities believed that the monkey was just a month old.

Animal control officers took the monkey, which is illegal to own as a pet in California. The driver – whose name has not been released by CHP – was arrested for possession of an exotic animal, among other charges.

On Thursday, CHP revealed that the Oakland Zoo had now taken in the monkey.

It's unclear exactly how the monkey came into the possession of the suspect. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.