Autistic teen with bound wrists runs to Ceres grocery store. Mother and 2 others arrested.

By
Richard Ramos
3 arrested after naked autistic teens runs to Ceres grocery store with bound wrists
3 arrested after naked autistic teens runs to Ceres grocery store with bound wrists 00:30

CERES — Three people were arrested on suspicion of child abuse after an autistic teen ran to a Ceres grocery store bound at the wrists with signs of other injuries, police said Wednesday. 

The Ceres Police Department said it was notified shortly after 1:30 p.m. of a nude male running near Hatch Road and Richland Avenue.

They arrived at a Cost Less grocery story to find the individual was the teen, 15. Ceres police said other injuries indicate the boy may have also been bound at the ankles.

The teen's mother, Leandra Renteria, 36, arrived at the scene a short while later looking for her son. Ceres police said they later learned Renteria had another child, a 12-year-old girl, who was also autistic and was back at their home. 

While conducting a welfare check at the home, Ceres police said the daughter was safe but the home was in poor condition. 

Renteria and two others — Gary Wilson, 58, and Lenore Wilson, 54 — were all booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety center and each face charges of child abuse and neglect, police said. 

Both children have since been taken into the care of Child Protective Services.

