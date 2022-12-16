Authorities searching for more possible victims of Sacramento County sexual assault suspect

Authorities are searching for additional possible victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting children.

On Wednesday, Victor Hassan was booked into Sacramento County jail on the charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 10, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The victim was a child of Hassan's long-time friend. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that there were two additional possible victims in the Sacramento area.

Victor Hassan Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say Hassan gets access to the victims by befriending the victims' mothers.

He is originally from Los Gatos but has lived in Kansas City and Fairbanks. Child-abuse bureau detectives are searching for potential information about possible victims and witnesses in those areas, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.