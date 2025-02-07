Auburn leaders explore expansion in city's long-term general plan

AUBURN — Big changes could be coming to the Northern California city of Auburn as city leaders explore ways to expand and reshape the community as part of the city's general master plan.

The effort marks the first update to Auburn's master plan in nearly 30 years, and officials say they are literally mapping out the city's future.

"Charm. It's one of the things that makes Auburn so special," Auburn resident Lily Worthington said.

Now, city leaders are looking ahead to ensure the Placer County city's future maintains that charm while embracing growth.

"It's like that perfect balance where it's not major corporations," Auburn resident Sophia Drewelow said.

Before deciding what developments could move in, the city must first identify viable locations.

"We're identifying what we have currently and looking at how we grow," said Jonathan Wright, Auburn's Community and Economic Development director.

City leaders are planning for the next 20 years — creating a roadmap for zoning, transportation, and economic development.

"The first map just identifies what we're looking into," Wright added.

At a public meeting last Monday, officials reviewed potential areas for future incorporation into the city including parts of Bowman Road and North Auburn. Some of this land is privately owned, while other portions belong to the county.

Despite the large scope, Wright assured residents there is no immediate cause for concern.

"Our sphere of influence is very large and the likelihood of doing really large annexations is pretty unlikely," he said.

The focus remains on economic development, with these areas potentially becoming sites for residential and commercial growth. However, before any land is annexed, it must go through a voting process.

City leaders are making a strong effort to involve the community in the process. Next month, Auburn will hold two public workshops, giving residents the opportunity to share their input and ideas. They are happening from 10 a.m. to noon on March 5 and from 6-8 p.m. March 15.