A's release updated renderings providing more detailed look at Las Vegas ballpark

SACRAMENTO — The Athletics on Thursday unveiled updated renderings of its proposed Las Vegas ballpark at the site of the previously demolished Tropicana Hotel.

The overall design of the proposed ballpark remains the same as what was shown in the initial renderings released a year ago, but the new images provide a more detailed look at the field and a closer view of the concourse.

The layered roof of the facility resembles that of the Sydney Opera House in Australia. The Athletics announced last year that Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and HNTB, which was the architect for the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, collaborated on the plans.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the A's filed for a commercial grading permit this week with Clark County, Nevada to begin construction of the $1.75 million facility.

The 33,000-seat ballpark is designed to be climate-friendly in the desert heat of Las Vegas and will feature the league's largest video scoreboard — an 18,000-square-foot jumbotron.

The Athletics, formerly of Oakland, will spend at least the next three seasons playing at West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park, currently the home of the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats.

The home opener for the Athletics' first season in West Sacramento is set for March 31, when they will host the visiting Chicago Cubs.

Also on Thursday, the A's announced the hiring of former Raiders executive Marc Badain as the organization's new president. Badain was a key figure in relocating the NFL franchise to Las Vegas.