Athletics hire former Raiders executive Marc Badain as team president

WEST SACRAMENTO – The Athletics have hired Marc Badain, who played a vital role in the Raiders locating to Las Vegas, as the organization's new president.

Badain was with the Raiders for several decades, including serving as the team president for seven years. He was responsible for the development of Allegiant Stadium, a $1.9 billion facility on the Las Vegas Strip.

His hiring in the Athletics organization comes as the team organizes its relocation to Las Vegas while playing at a Triple-A facility in West Sacramento for at least the next three seasons.

"His vast experience, particularly his work on the opening of Allegiant Stadium and overseeing the Raiders' move to Las Vegas, makes him a great addition to our team at this pivotal moment," A's owner John Fisher said.

Badain resigned from the Raiders ahead of training camp in 2021 and just one year after the team relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas.

"I'm honored to join the Athletics and help guide the team into a new era of success," Badain said. "Las Vegas is a city that celebrates innovation and excellence, and I'm excited to work alongside the team, the fans, and the community to create something extraordinary."

Before joining the A's, he was the president of Oak View Group Las Vegas – Arena and Entertainment, where he was responsible for overseeing the development of an NBA-ready arena and resort.

Badain's first day with the A's was Thursday.

Sandy Dean, who was serving as the interim president, will move into the vice chairman role where he plans to remain involved in the team's plans to build a park in Las Vegas.

Daval Kaval resigned as team president in December 2024, saying he was pursuing new business opportunities in California.