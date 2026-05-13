A's, Sacramento SPCA pitch adoptable dogs to fans at Tuesday home games

Shelter pups in need of a forever home have a chance to be seen by a larger crowd thanks to a new partnership between the Athletics and the Sacramento SPCA.

At every Tuesday home game for the A's at Sutter Health Park this season, the SPCA will be pitching dogs that are up for adoption to the fans filing into the stadium.

Bellatrix, 5 Sacramento SPCA

Tuesday night, a table was set up near the lawn seating in the outfield featuring two adoptable pups: a 5-year-old husky mix, Bellatrix, who has been at the shelter since March, and a 7-year-old terrier, Montana, who arrived in April.

"The more animals that we get adopted, the more kennel space that we have to take in more animals," Cassandra Carey with the SPCA.

Montana, 7 Sacramento SPCA

It comes as shelters and rescues all across our region are overcrowded, as more pets come in than are adopted out.

"It has been pretty tough to see, honestly, the amount of puppies coming in, that's completely unusual," said Natalie Vergara with the SPCA.

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership with the A's and the SPCA, says they are grateful for the chance to try and help these pups find forever homes.

"Their adoption fees are completely waived thanks to the A's," said Vergara. "We're really lucky to have this partnership with the A's, who are really getting their hands into the Sacramento community."

Vergara says taking the dogs out to the ballgame also helps them overcome anxiety they can develop spending so much time in their kennels.

"It really helps our shelter dogs to become socialized and a lot more comfortable going to places, so that when they do find that forever home, they're a lot more comfortable with crowds, other dogs and kids," said Vergara.

On top of the extra cuddles, the top dogs even have their own baseball trading cards handed out to A's fans and were featured on the big screen during the game.

"Bringing our dogs out is really at the heart of our mission," said Vergara. "We want all of these dogs to find a great home."

Bellatrix and Montana are still up for adoption as of Wednesday night.

Head over to the Sacramento SPCA to adopt them or one of the other dogs and cats ready to find their family.