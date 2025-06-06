Success or strike out? A's a boon to some local business, others left waiting for major league momentum

Some West Sacramento businesses are booming, others not so much since A's arrival

WEST SACRAMENTO – Before the Athletics' three-year relocation to Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento small businesses were pitching big ideas to cash in on the Major League momentum from the first day the move was announced.

Now, two months into the season, some call it a success. Some call it a strikeout, still waiting on the business boom they were hoping for.

How helpful the team has been for the business depends on who you ask.

Drake's: The Barn, basically next-door neighbors with the A's, is hitting it out of the park.

"This is very much our A's pre-game pop," said Bia Hoskins, general manager of Drake's, as she gestured to a packed house on Friday night, an hour before first pitch.

Things have been busy at Drake's, where big league ball has brought big league business.

"We've definitely seen an uptick in that walk-in traffic leading up to A's games. On a home week, we definitely plan ahead," said Hoskins. "We've benefited for sure from the team being here, people wanting a quick bite and drink before they head to the game. It's been really impactful for us and we've really enjoyed it."

But other small businesses just blocks from the ballpark are still waiting for their major league moment.

"We see a little uptick in business. But nothing, nothing like we anticipated," said Jeff "Fro" Davis, owner of Treehouse Cafe.

Treehouse Cafe changed their hours and offerings to welcome an A's crowd. It hasn't materialized like Davis had hoped.

"We had a full outside bar, live bands. But it didn't come to fruition like we thought. Right now, on weeknights, I have one cook and a bartender. And that's all we need," Davis said.

Davis said he had to scale back the extra staffing he hired, but is still basing his hours around each A's home game. Live music now is limited to the weekend games.

"People are barely walking down the street in front of us here. We are not seeing the impact like we thought we would," Davis said. "It depends on the brand. When the Yankees were in town, we were packed. I'm looking forward to the Giants coming to town Fourth of July weekend."

About 15 minutes from the stadium in Southport, West Sac Sports Bar and Grill invested in renovations, trying to become a home base for A's fans away from the stadium. Unfortunately, former owner Shawn Mason says it didn't pay off.

Mason tells CBS13 he sold his bar to a new owner last week after 11 years in business. He said it's because that expected business boom never came and an A's losing record hasn't helped.

What's been a success for some has been a strikeout for others.

"But, it is what it is, and we are just lucky to be a part of the scene," Davis said.

So far this season, A's attendance has been good, not great. The average for ticketed fans is just over 10,000.

But the A's have only put up four sellout crowds, the home opener versus the Chicago Cubs and the entire three-game series versus the New York Yankees.

The lowest attended game of the season to date was on Tuesday, June 3, versus the Minnesota Twins, with 8,487 tickets sold.