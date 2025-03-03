A's offer priority access to 2028 season tickets in Las Vegas for $19.01

Weeks ahead of the team's first game in West Sacramento, the Athletics announced Monday that fans can secure priority access to 2028 season tickets in Las Vegas.

For a fee of $19.01, A's fans can join the priority list to purchase season tickets at the ballpark planned at the site of the former Tropicana Hotel, which was imploded in October to make way for the ballpark.

Current A's season ticket members, season ticket holders for the Las Vegas Aviators minor league club, and Clark County, Nevada residents have priority ahead of the general public for Las Vegas A's season tickets.

The Athletics will play the next three seasons at Sutter Health Park, their temporary home in West Sacramento, while the Las Vegas ballpark is being built. The team will share the ballpark with the current tenants, the Sacramento River Cats of the Pacific Coast League.

The $19.01 figure to secure priority Las Vegas tickets is a nod to the team's founding in 1901 as the Philadelphia Athletics. The team moved in 1955 and became the Kansas City Athletics, then moved again 13 years later, becoming the Oakland Athletics.

For the 2025 season, the Athletics have dropped "Oakland" from the team name but will not be called the Sacramento Athletics during the three seasons playing at Sutter Health Park.

Under its new brand guidelines, the team will be only be called the Athletics, or the A's, and its box score name will be "ATH" instead of "SAC" or "OAK."

The A's said additional details about season ticket offerings for Las Vegas and the on-sale date will be shared with the priority access list at a later date.

The Athletics will play their first home game at Sutter Health Field on March 31 against the Chicago Cubs.