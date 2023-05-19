At least 18 injured in a crash involving a prisoner transport bus in downtown Sacramento

At least 13 injured in a crash involving a prisoner transport bus in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- At least 18 people are injured following a crash in downtown Sacramento, said fire officials.

The accident happened on Friday morning, just before 7 a.m., on 5th Street and I Street.

According to Sacramento Fire Department, the accident involved a prisoner transport bus and a Tesla. The Tesla apparently ran a red light and crashed into the bus.

There were 23 people on board the prison transport bus, and at least 18 have sustained minor injuries.

Captain Justin Sylvia from Sacramento Fire Department said, "If they were more critically injured, we'd have to divide them up to different hospitals. One hospital can't take 13 patients all at once."

Patients are being evaluated on board the bus by a medical doctor.