A's second baseman Zack Gelof to start season on IL after suffering hand injury

Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof is scheduled for surgery on his right hand Monday and will begin the season on the injured list.

Gelof suffered a hamate bone fracture and Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles will handle the procedure. Manager Mark Kotsay made the announcement at spring training Sunday.

The infielder was hit by a pitch from Cleveland reliever Paul Sewald on Wednesday and underwent an MRI exam on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Gelof, a second-round selection out of Virginia in the 2021 amateur draft, batted .211 with 17 home runs and 49 RBIs with 25 stolen bases over 138 games in his first year playing regularly.

