Suspects on the loose after armed robbery at Wells Fargo bank in Auburn

Search on for suspects in Auburn bank robbery

AUBURN – A search is underway for two suspects after a Wells Fargo was robbed Wednesday morning in Auburn, police said.

Officers received a report of an armed robbery just after 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo on Elm Avenue.

Police said they believe two men entered the bank, showed a gun and stole cash before taking off in a vehicle.

The incident appears to be isolated, police said. They are seeking witnesses of the robbery and anyone who may have surveillance video.

The FBI and Auburn Police Department have partnered to conduct the investigation.

A description of the suspects or the suspect's vehicle wasn't provided.

No one was injured. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department.