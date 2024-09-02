Apple Hill farms officially kick off season Labor Day weekend, High Hill Ranch sees business increase

PLACERVILLE -- Beautiful weather over the Labor Day holiday weekend gave people across our region the perfect reason to get outside. The popular Apple Hill attraction in Placerville was no exception as it hosted its official opening weekend.

"This is definitely a family thing. We do it every year," customer Xavier Lopez said.

High Hill Ranch reported that their business has seen an increase so far this season by up to 15%.

"It's been a lot busier than normal," said ranch manager Kyle Bridgeman.

While Labor Day marks the unofficial "end of summer," customers are soaking in a nice, cooler weekend before a heat wave returns to Sacramento Valley and foothill communities.

"This is the beginning of fall, so yes, this is beautiful. We've got a couple hot days coming up so we got to get ready. Good to have the calmness before it starts getting hotter and hotter," High Hill Ranch customer Denny Augustine said on Monday.

By mid-week, valley temperatures are expected to soar to the low 100s and temperatures in Placerville could push back up to a high of up to 99 degrees.

"Bipolar weather for California, as we like to say!" Hannah Lopez said.

It's not abnormal to see a heat wave like this in early September and Bridgeman said that the heat really doesn't have a great impact on his business, which has become a fall favorite for families region-wide.

"It might be at the peak of the day, but in the mornings up until about noon or one, it's pretty cool. We still get a good amount of customers to come out. They just get out a little earlier. They come up here to escape the heat. We're usually about ten degrees cooler than Sacramento," Bridgeman said.

High Hill Ranch has at least seven varieties of apples ready for picking now, but by peak season in October, they expect to have up to 16 varieties. The summer heat is actually helping the fruit continue to grow.

"Believe it or not, the apples actually like the heat. They don't need a lot of water, they like the sun better. It helps them size up better," Bridgeman said.

From fudge to cider, pies, fritters, and all things apple, no matter what's in the air, Apple Hill is in season.

Find a map of all the local farms to visit at Apple Hill on their website.