Apple Hill season kicks off, bringing fall fun to the El Dorado County foothills

Even though it's only August, it's already starting to feel like fall in El Dorado County, because Apple Hill season is officially underway.

What began in 1964 with just 16 apple ranches has now grown into more than 50 family-run farms, drawing crowds from across the region. Every year, nearly 1.9 million visitors flock to the foothills to pick apples, sip cider, and enjoy the autumn atmosphere.

For many, Apple Hill has become a family tradition. At Rainbow Orchards, Christa Campbell has been frying up hot apple cider donuts since 1977. She says the best part is watching families return year after year.

"We've been here so long we now have multiple generations coming back for donuts," Campbell said. "People tell me, 'I came as a kid, I brought my grandparents and now they're bringing their own kids. That connection is really special."

This year, farmers say the harvest is looking strong thanks to cooler summer weather. That means sweeter apples and more varieties ready to pick earlier in the season.

"Last year we had a weak harvest, but this year the apples are strong, sweet, and we'll have up to six varieties ready in just a few weeks," said Stephanie Maltbie with Apple Ridge Farms.

Visitors are already noticing the difference. Families traveling from as far as San Jose and Davis said they were surprised by the amount of fruit on the trees and excited to pick their own.

Maltbie says if you're planning a trip, the earlier the better. Now tends to be quieter, while October brings the biggest crowds with fall festivals in full swing.

Apple Hill season runs now through November, offering everything from apple picking to pies, donuts, wine, and even Christmas trees later in the year.

For many, it's a taste of fall that keeps them coming back year after year.