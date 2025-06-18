Person, dog killed in Antelope Home Depot parking lot hit-and-run

An investigation is underway after a person and their dog died after a hit-and-run in a Sacramento County shopping center parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says crews were called to the scene along Antelope Road around 4:30 a.m.

First responders found that a person had been struck by a car. That person was soon pronounced dead, firefighters say.

The person, whose name has not been released at this time, appears to have been walking their dog in the parking lot when they were hit. The dog also died, firefighters say.

Whoever hit the pair fled the scene, authorities say. No description of the suspect or their vehicle has been released at this time.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.