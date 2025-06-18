Watch CBS News
Local News

Person, dog killed in Antelope Home Depot parking lot hit-and-run

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

An investigation is underway after a person and their dog died after a hit-and-run in a Sacramento County shopping center parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says crews were called to the scene along Antelope Road around 4:30 a.m.

First responders found that a person had been struck by a car. That person was soon pronounced dead, firefighters say.

The person, whose name has not been released at this time, appears to have been walking their dog in the parking lot when they were hit. The dog also died, firefighters say.

Whoever hit the pair fled the scene, authorities say. No description of the suspect or their vehicle has been released at this time.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.