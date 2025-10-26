Sacramento County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened to kill his family

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said they arrested a man who had threatened to kill his wife, family and their dog.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 5100 block of Antler Run Place in Antelope for a report of a barricaded person who allegedly threatened his family.

Deputies were told the man also possibly had access to a gun, and deputies kept the house surrounded as they waited for SWAT. The sheriff's office said the man was arrested around 1 a.m. after he was found hiding in a neighbor's backyard.

The family was safe outside of the home, the sheriff's office said.