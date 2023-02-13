Another big rig stuck under Highway 70 underpass in Marysville; Union Pacific inspecting structure

Another big rig stuck under Highway 70 underpass in Marysville

MARYSVILLE – A problem underpass in Marysville has been struck by a big rig again.

The crossing in question is at the Highway 70 Binney Junction.

On Monday, the railroad trestle was struck by a big rig that is now lodged underneath the structure. Caltrans says Union Pacific will now be inspecting the trestle before they even remove the big rig.

Union Pacific will be inspecting the Highway 70 Binney Junction railroad trestle in Marysville before the big rig lodged under the structure can be removed. The route remains closed between 18th St. & E 12th St. No ETO Use alternate routes. @ChpYuba pic.twitter.com/m4s3eXJLwU — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 13, 2023

Due to the crash, Highway 70 is closed between 18th Street and E. 12th Street. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

Over the years, the trestle has been slammed by big vehicles.

For some reason or another, drivers seem to miss the 14'1" vertical clearance sign and get their vehicles lodged in the structure.

The most recent incident happened back in 2022.

In 2016, at least three trucks crashed into the structure.