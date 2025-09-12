Annual NASCAR tradition roars back to Roseville in Northern California this weekend

The Northern California city of Roseville is revving up for one of its biggest racing weekends of the year. The NASCAR-sanctioned ARCA West Series returns to All American Speedway with four hundred laps of wheel-to-wheel action set to hit the track Saturday night.

The event not only features the NAPA Auto Parts 150, but it will also decide championships across all seven NASCAR weekly divisions.

Steven Blakesley, marketing director for All American Speedway, says fans can expect to see the sport's rising stars.

"We've had NASCAR drivers like Jesse Love, Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst, drivers that are in the Cup and Xfinity series. This is where they started," Blakesley said. "So this is almost like going to a Single-A baseball All-Star game, where it's the best of the drivers that are trying to make it to that level."

Event organizers say they're preparing for a strong turnout, with gates opening at 4 p.m. Saturday. Races will run under the lights well into the evening.

Promoter Tim Huddleston says the weekend draws more than just local fans.

"This race, the NAPA Auto Parts 150, has really been a destination for people to travel from. Phones have been ringing all week from people traveling in and out of town, both to watch it and the racers," Huddleston said. "Hotels are full, the restaurants are going to be full tonight, it's pretty exciting."

Fans can expect a night of high-speed racing, big crowds, and a showcase of the next generation of NASCAR talent.