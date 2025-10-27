American River cleanup continues with removal of large metal debris from old bridge collapse

Work crews are making progress on cleaning up debris from a decades-old bridge collapse in Northern California.

The debris has been sitting in the American River since 1964, after the old State Route 49 Bridge collapsed following the failure of the Hell Hole Dam.

Some 750 tons of metal and concrete fell into the riverbed.

It wasn't until 2022 that the process to clean up the mess started rolling, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a budget that granted Placer County around $8 million for the work.

Crews began the clean-up project in late August.

Placer County officials gave an update on the work last week, saying that the contractor has now started removing large chunks of metal from the water. Divers are being employed to cut the debris underwater, officials say.

Due to the work, a closure is in place for the river and trail between Old Foresthill Road Bridge and No Hands Bridge.

Debris removal work is expected to continue through the end of the year.