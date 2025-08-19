Tons of debris from Placer County bridge that collapsed in 1964 is finally being removed

Starting Tuesday, crews will begin the process of removing steel and concrete debris that's been sitting in the American River for decades.

The old State Route 49 Bridge collapsed in 1964 after the Hell Hole Dam failed following a significant weather event.

According to Placer County, more than 750 tons of metal and concrete were left in the riverbed.

After more than 60 years, phase one will get underway to remove that debris.

It has been a drawn-out process to make the cleanup effort happen.

In 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a budget that included $8 million to Placer County to complete the project.

Tuesday's work is just the start of the first phase of the removal effort. Crews will be building out a temporary ramp to help provide access for the heavy equipment required.

People driving on SR-49 are urged to slow down and watch for work crews. Trail closures are also in effect in the area.

Parking is also impacted along SR-49, and water recreation is completely closed between the Old Foresthill Road Bridge and No Hands Bridge.