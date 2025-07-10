"American Nightmare" kidnapper Matthew Muller gets new life sentence for Contra Costa County crime

Matthew Muller, whose 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins made national headlines and was chronicled in the 2024 Netflix docuseries "American Nightmare," was sentenced to another life term in prison for a separate home invasion that occurred just weeks later in Contra Costa County.

The sentence of life without the possibility of parole was handed down Thursday in Contra Costa County Superior Court, following Muller's no contest plea to one count of aggravated kidnapping.

Muller confessed to the 2015 Contra Costa County crime during a multi-day interview in Arizona last year, describing how he accessed the victim's home through a second-story window and disposed of a ladder in a nearby ravine. This was later confirmed when detectives recovered the ladder in that exact spot.

This new life sentence is the fourth handed down to Muller just this year.

That same Arizona interview also led to Muller's confession of a 1993 kidnapping and sexual assault near Folsom, California. In June, Muller was convicted and received an additional life sentence for that crime. He has also admitted to two other home invasions in Santa Clara County, for which he received two life terms in March.

The Contra Costa County case, which had gone unreported for nearly a decade, came to light only after a persistent reinvestigation spurred in large part by survivors Huskins and her husband Aaron Quinn, this time with law enforcement officials on their side.

Muller was already serving a 40-year federal sentence for the Vallejo kidnapping of Huskins, a crime originally dismissed by police as a hoax. Law enforcement's mishandling of that case, and the damage inflicted on the victims, became a national controversy and a catalyst for widespread interrogation reform.

"It's a shame it has taken 10 years to correct the mistakes made in the original investigation that permitted Muller to terrorize two additional families," said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson. "Poor interview and investigation practices permitted these additional families to be victimized. Modern science-based interviewing and the diligence of the Quinns and multiple law enforcement agencies are now working to correct that wrong."

The El Dorado District Attorney's Office said Huskins and Quinn will be honored with the California District Attorneys Association's Witness of the Year Award later this month.