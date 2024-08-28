Homicide investigation underway, suspect possibly barricaded in south Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is possibly barricaded in a south Sacramento County home on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said a woman died, possibly from blunt force trauma, on Alta Mesa Road between Valensin Road and Arno Road, south of Wilton and northeast of Galt.
The suspect is possibly barricaded inside a home, deputies said.
