Alameda County Fire employee arrested in Modesto child sex predator sting, police say

Modesto child sex predator sting leads to arrest of Alameda fire employee, police say

MODESTO – An employee at the Alameda County Fire Department was arrested after a child sex predator sting by police in Modesto, authorities said on Friday.

The Modesto Police Department confirmed that 48-year-old Kip Weber of Cameron Park is an employee of the Alameda County Fire Department and was arrested during its investigation into child sex predators.

The Alameda County Fire Department said it was notified on Feb. 28 that one of its employees was arrested by police in Modesto and the employee was placed on paid leave. However, the fire department did not identify the employee.

Weber was arrested on charges of attempted lewd acts with a child under 14, engaging in lewd communication with a minor, distributing harmful material to a minor and possession of child pornography, police said.

Weber's arrest is part of a Modesto Police Department operation related to child sexual exploitation that led to 21 arrests between May 2024 and March 2025.