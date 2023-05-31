Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Extra: Al Pacino on acting and the Actors Studio Extra: Al Pacino on acting and the Actors Studio 31:07

Al Pacino is going to be a father again at 83 years old. The legendary actor is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant, his representative confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday.

Pacino has been romantically linked with Alfallah, a producer, since April 2022, according to Entertainment Tonight. TMZ first reported the news of the pregnancy.

Al Pacino will now be a father for the fourth time. / Getty Images

Alfallah, 29, is listed as a producer for two short films "Le Petit Mort" and "Brosa Nostra" and was previously the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony. In the upcoming indie film, "Billy Knight," Alfallah is named as an executive producer and Pacino will star in it. Alfallah also reportedly dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

As for Pacino, the Oscar winner will now be a father for the fourth time. His adult children include 33-year-old Julie Marie, and 22-year-old twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose. Pacino has never been married.

The news comes weeks after Pacino's "Heat" and "The Irishman" co-star Robert De Niro announced he welcomed his seventh child with partner Tiffany Chen. De Niro shared the baby's name and a photo of her with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King.