Robert De Niro, 79, reveals he welcomed his 7th child

Actor Robert De Niro revealed he has just welcomed his seventh child.

De Niro made the surprise announcement during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada's Brittnee Blair to promote his upcoming movie "About My Father."

The 79-year-old corrected Blair when she told him he had six kids, telling her, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," De Niro revealed without offering any additional information.

De Niro talked about his parenting style, saying he doesn't consider himself a "cool dad."

"I'm okay," he told ET Canada. "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, who's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is."

De Niro, who has been married twice, has two children — Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46 — with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, and two children — Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11 — with ex-wife, Grace Hightower, ET Canada reported.

He also shares twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith.