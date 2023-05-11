See Robert De Niro's adorable newborn baby in exclusive first photo

Acclaimed actor Robert De Niro revealed earlier this week that he has welcomed his seventh child. And now, he has shared the baby's name and a photo of her with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King.

The actor and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed the child on April 6. Her name is Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. She was born weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces, De Niro told King.

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlU pic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023

King was with De Niro on Saturday to speak with him about his upcoming film, "About My Father."

"What didn't come up during the interview was that De Niro, who is 79, has a newborn," King said Thursday on "CBS Mornings." "We were with him on Saturday, that news was released on Monday, so I called him yesterday and said, 'Don't you think, Mr. De Niro, you could've just mentioned that in passing that you have this baby?'"

The news of his child's birth broke on Monday when he was speaking with Entertainment Tonight Canada about the film. The reporter asked him about his six kids, and he responded, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," De Niro told the outlet's reporter.

He later told King that while he had considered breaking the news to her on Saturday, he didn't want to take anything away from talks about his upcoming film. So King asked if he would be willing to share the baby's name and photo.

"They're over the moon," King said of De Niro and Chen, who had been planning to have a child.

Actor Robert De Niro shared a photo of his newborn daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, with "CBS Mornings."

De Niro has two children from his first marriage with Diahnne Abbott – 51-year-old Drena and 46-year-old Raphael – and two children with his ex-wife Grace Hightower – 25-year-old Elliot and 11-year-old Helen. He also has 27-year-old twin sons with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith.