Adopt a Grandparent Program delivers gifts to seniors in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY - The holidays may be over, but it's Christmas year-round when it comes to the Adopt a Grandparent Program that's gaining ground in Solano County.

The program has been going strong since 2020, delivering gifts to seniors on six holidays throughout the year.

"What started off as a random act of kindness has turned into more and we now have 2,100 members on our Facebook page," founder Jennifer Simmons said.

Simmons said it's about companionship and socialization in assisted living and memory care facilities.

"A lot of people do not have family or local visitors, or they are long-distance," she said. "So we just want to show them we are here for them and give them a little gift to brighten their day."

Betty Ruth, 94, received nickels for bingo games and a writing tablet along with candy. It's a sweet gesture, she says.

"I'm grateful and thankful for the people who put so much work into it," Ruth said. "I know it's a lot of work and they did a wonderful job."

Donations are dropped off at Cornerstone Assisted Living and distributed to other assisted living communities in the area.

"Blankets is our number one gift – robes, slippers, socks toiletries, large print activity books," Simmons said.

The work doesn't stop for these elves who bring joy no matter the season.

"It was just a nice thing to happen, just unexpected and that's fun," a woman named Sandra said.

The volunteers are already collecting for Valentine's Day. To find out how to donate or volunteer, click here.