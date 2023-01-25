Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento County Main Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell

By CBS13 Staff, jail, inmate, death, Sacramento County, Sacramento County Main Jail, crime, sexual assault, Sacramento

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - An investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

On Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., the 52-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell after other inmates alerted jail deputies, says the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they spoke to the man around 10 minutes before the incident. He lived by himself and circumstances do not appear to have been suspicious, authorities say. 

Jail medical staff, along with Sacramento Fire Department personnel, performed life-saving efforts until the inmate regained a pulse. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The inmate had been in custody since September 24, 2022, serving time for assault with a deadly weapon.

The man's cause of death is under investigation. His identity has not been released by the sheriff's office.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 5:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.