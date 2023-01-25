Sacramento County Main Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell

SACRAMENTO - An investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

On Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., the 52-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell after other inmates alerted jail deputies, says the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they spoke to the man around 10 minutes before the incident. He lived by himself and circumstances do not appear to have been suspicious, authorities say.

Jail medical staff, along with Sacramento Fire Department personnel, performed life-saving efforts until the inmate regained a pulse. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The inmate had been in custody since September 24, 2022, serving time for assault with a deadly weapon.

The man's cause of death is under investigation. His identity has not been released by the sheriff's office.