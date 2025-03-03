911 call service experiences more tech issues in San Joaquin County

STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Communication Center was experiencing another technology issue, affecting all 911 calls and non-emergency calls.

Problems first popped up this weekend when the sheriff's office said people who called 911 got a busy tone.

On Saturday, the department faced a similar issue where all 911 calls weren't going through. That has since been fixed although they are still investigating the cause of that issue.

After doing maintenance on their center on Monday, the department experienced another issue affecting all emergency and non-emergency calls.

The sheriff's office told CBS Sacramento that while this does put added strain on the department, all deputies are working and patrolling as normal and are still more than ready to respond.

"We want to ensure the community that it is an internal technical issue, nothing external, and we are working diligently to resolve it as soon as possible," sheriff's spokesperson Rita Long explained. "It's definitely stressful, however, considering that we get over 24,000 calls a month. That's kind of the nature of the job. We're used to high stress and we work really well under pressure."

The department says residents should keep calling 911 if they have an emergency, regardless of the busy tone on the other line. Just hang up and call again.

In the meantime, all calls are being forwarded to the Stockton Police Department.