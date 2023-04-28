9-month-old boy dies in suspected child abuse case; Stockton man arrested
STOCKTON – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Stockton in connection to the death of a 9-month-old boy.
Stockton police say, on Tuesday, they were alerted by staff at a hospital in Oakland about a suspected child abuse case. An investigation was then started by the department's Child Abuse & Sexual Assault Detectives as well as Child Protective Services.
The boy had suffered major injuries related to suspected child abuse, police say; he died from his injuries on Thursday.
Detectives arrested Leonel Mateo on Thursday.
No other details about the case have been released by Stockton police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.