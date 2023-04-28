Watch CBS News
9-month-old boy dies in suspected child abuse case; Stockton man arrested

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Stockton in connection to the death of a 9-month-old boy.

Stockton police say, on Tuesday, they were alerted by staff at a hospital in Oakland about a suspected child abuse case. An investigation was then started by the department's Child Abuse & Sexual Assault Detectives as well as Child Protective Services.

SPD News: Child Death Investigation Arrest On April 25, 2023, the Stockton Police Department was notified, by Oakland...

Posted by Stockton Police Department on Thursday, April 27, 2023

The boy had suffered major injuries related to suspected child abuse, police say; he died from his injuries on Thursday.

Detectives arrested Leonel Mateo on Thursday.

No other details about the case have been released by Stockton police. 

April 27, 2023 / 9:36 PM

