9-month-old boy dies in suspected child abuse case; Stockton man arrested

STOCKTON – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Stockton in connection to the death of a 9-month-old boy.

Stockton police say, on Tuesday, they were alerted by staff at a hospital in Oakland about a suspected child abuse case. An investigation was then started by the department's Child Abuse & Sexual Assault Detectives as well as Child Protective Services.

The boy had suffered major injuries related to suspected child abuse, police say; he died from his injuries on Thursday.

Detectives arrested Leonel Mateo on Thursday.

No other details about the case have been released by Stockton police.