80 shopping carts rounded up by homeless liaison deputies in North Auburn

NORTH AUBURN – Deputies say they rounded up dozens of shopping carts worth thousands of dollars around North Auburn last week.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says their homeless liaison team undertook the operation.

Deputies swept through North Auburn streets, collecting 80 shopping carts that had strayed from a variety of businesses.

In total, the sheriff's office says the shopping carts found are valued at around $40,000.

The process of taking the carts include giving people found with a shopping cart a warning and an opportunity to return it. However, if the cart isn't returned, the sheriff's office says deputies then give out a citation.

Deputies say this year saw a 38 percent increase in shopping carts being collected.