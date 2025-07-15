$5 bet turns into $578,000 grand prize for Thunder Valley Casino winner

A $5 bet on a penny slot machine turned into a $578,073 grand prize for one lucky winner at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Northern California, a casino spokesperson said Tuesday.

The win happened on Monday on a 5 Dragons Grand slot machine.

Thunder Valley said this is the third time in just weeks that a guest has won a major jackpot.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this signification jackpot win with one of our valued guests," said Dawn Clayton, general manager of Thunder Valley. "Moments like these are what make the energy on Thunder Valley's casino floor so special. On behalf of our entire team, congratulations to our guest. We are honored to see our guests experience these life-changing moments!"

Thunder Valley Casino Resort is located just a few miles north of Roseville in Placer County and about 30 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento.