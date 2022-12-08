Watch CBS News
Local News

$500K in stolen Best Buy merchandise recovered in Central California

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/8/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/8/22 03:36

FRESNO COUNTY – Authorities say more than $500,000 worth of stolen Best Buy merchandise was recovered by officers in Central California.

The incident happened back on Dec. 1 in an unincorporated part of Fresno County. California Highway Patrol says, early that afternoon, officers got a report about some suspicious activity.

CHP Investigators recover over $500,000, in stolen Best Buy merchandise. Central Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task...

Posted by CHP - Central Division on Thursday, December 8, 2022

As the caller described, someone had backed up a tractor-trailer behind another trailer and was unloading it. Turns out, however, the merchandise was hot.

It's unclear where the merchandise was stolen from.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested one suspect, 59-year-old San Fernando Valley resident Jaspreet Singh. About $500,000 worth of merchandise was recovered. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 2:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.