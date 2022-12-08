$500K in stolen Best Buy merchandise recovered in Central California
FRESNO COUNTY – Authorities say more than $500,000 worth of stolen Best Buy merchandise was recovered by officers in Central California.
The incident happened back on Dec. 1 in an unincorporated part of Fresno County. California Highway Patrol says, early that afternoon, officers got a report about some suspicious activity.
As the caller described, someone had backed up a tractor-trailer behind another trailer and was unloading it. Turns out, however, the merchandise was hot.
It's unclear where the merchandise was stolen from.
Officers responded to the scene and arrested one suspect, 59-year-old San Fernando Valley resident Jaspreet Singh. About $500,000 worth of merchandise was recovered.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.