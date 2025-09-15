Watch CBS News
Local News

$5,000 reward offered in Sutter Creek City Hall arson investigation

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for an arson fire at Sutter Creek City Hall in July.

During the early morning hours of July 16, an unidentified individual forced entry into the building's basement and set a fire, the Sutter Creek Police Department said.

At the time, a police officer was working upstairs in the police department, located inside City Hall, documenting a suspect interview from an ongoing investigation. Investigators said the officer reported hearing an explosion and detecting smoke, and quickly notified the Sutter Creek Fire Department.

The fire was safely extinguished. Sutter Creek police said initial findings deemed the fire suspicious, but further investigation, including video evidence, confirmed it was an intentional act of arson.

In addition to the suspected arsonist, investigators are also searching for anyone who may have aided the suspect.

Sutter Creek police ask that anyone with information relevant to the investigation contact the department.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue