$5,000 reward offered in Sutter Creek City Hall arson investigation

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for an arson fire at Sutter Creek City Hall in July.

During the early morning hours of July 16, an unidentified individual forced entry into the building's basement and set a fire, the Sutter Creek Police Department said.

At the time, a police officer was working upstairs in the police department, located inside City Hall, documenting a suspect interview from an ongoing investigation. Investigators said the officer reported hearing an explosion and detecting smoke, and quickly notified the Sutter Creek Fire Department.

The fire was safely extinguished. Sutter Creek police said initial findings deemed the fire suspicious, but further investigation, including video evidence, confirmed it was an intentional act of arson.

In addition to the suspected arsonist, investigators are also searching for anyone who may have aided the suspect.

Sutter Creek police ask that anyone with information relevant to the investigation contact the department.