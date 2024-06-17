Watch CBS News
Local News

50 acre fire burning in Colusa County; northernly winds a concern

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Colusa County vegetation fire burns 50 acres
Colusa County vegetation fire burns 50 acres 00:23

COLUSA COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Colusa County that has already grown to 50 acres on Monday.

Cal Fire says the incident is near Sites Lodoga Road and Stone Corral Avenue, in the general area of the community of Colusa.

A strike team with Cal Fire was already positioned in the area, officials say, due to the wind risk on Monday that prompted Red Flag Warnings up and down the Sacramento Valley.

Four aircraft along with the strike team are battling the fire.

No evacuation orders have been issued at this time, with Cal Fire noting that the fire is burning in an extremely rural area. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 2:59 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.